Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav breathed his last on January 12 at the age of 75 in Haryana's Gurugram.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, his daughter, Subhashini Sharad Yadav, confirmed the same saying, "Papa nahi rahe (Papa is no more)."

The former union minister was admitted to Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital following his deteriorating health.

“Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state and he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure”, the hospital said in an official statement.

It further said that Yadav couldn’t be revived despite the best efforts of the health officials and died at 10:19 PM.

He was born on July 1, 1947, in Bandai, a small village in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh and started his political career in Madhya Pradesh and later went to Bihar via Uttar Pradesh (UP). He was considered a socialist leader of the Janata Dal.

It is worth mentioning that Yadav had held various portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004. In 2003, Yadav became the president of the Janata Dal United JD(U).

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