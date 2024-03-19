Pashupati Kumar Paras the President of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) has tendered his resignation as Union Minister. Sources suggest that Paras's decision stems from discontent over the RLJP's exclusion from the seat distribution in Bihar as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The rift between Paras and the NDA became apparent when the seat distribution for Bihar was announced revealing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had sidelined both Paras and the RLJP. This move by the saffron party coupled with indications of closer ties with Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, left Paras feeling marginalized.

Speculations regarding Paras's resignation from the Modi cabinet had been circulating with reports suggesting his imminent departure from the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources indicate that Paras has been engaged in discussions with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership exploring potential alliances.

The RLJP appears to be considering all options including aligning with like-minded parties in the upcoming elections. Paras's ongoing communication with the RJD suggests a possible collaboration, leading to speculation that the RLJP may join the INDIA alliance.

Chandan Singh, RLJP MP from Nawada, recently hinted at the party's openness to forging alliances, citing their longstanding relationship with Lalu Yadav's RJD. Singh's remarks underscore the fluid nature of political alliances, indicating that RLJP's entry into the INDIA alliance could be on the horizon.