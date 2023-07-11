Four pilgrims lost their lives and several others sustained injuries when massive boulders tumbled down from a hill, crushing passenger vehicles during a landslide on the Gangotri National Highway. The incident unfolded on July 10 night as the pilgrims were making their way back from Gangotri to Uttarkashi near Su Nagar.

Officials along with volunteers, sprang into action to rescue the stranded passengers. Despite facing immense challenges, they managed to rescue several individuals late into the night with the help of local residents. However, the rescue operation had to be temporarily halted due to continuous stone pelting in the area.

According to Rajesh Kumar, a disaster volunteer, three vehicles remain trapped under the debris caused by the landslide. The Gangotri National Highway has been closed for traffic near Bandarkot due to the heavy rainfall and unstable conditions.

In a separate incident, a glacier burst in Malari resulted in the sweeping away of a crucial bridge, severing the connection between ten villages that lie along the Indo-China Border in the Chamoli district.

The situation in Uttarakhand remains critical as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region. In response to the alert, authorities have ordered the closure of schools in Dehradun, Tehri, Chamoli, Pauri, Bageshwar, Nainital, Almora, and Rudraprayag on July 11 as a precautionary measure.

The IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several districts of Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Paru Garhwal, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nahar, and Haridwar on both July 11 and 12.