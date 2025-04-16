The air at IIT Madras rang with the joyous sounds of dhols and vibrant cheers as the Assam Association Chennai (AAC), in association with SADINER, IIT-Madras, hosted a spectacular Rongali Bihu 2025 celebration, marking the Assamese New Year with exuberance, culture, and community bonding.

The grand event was graced by Dr. Jane Prasad, Registrar of IIT Madras, as the Chief Guest, who praised the Assamese community for preserving and showcasing their rich heritage even while away from home.

A cultural extravaganza unfolded as the AAC Kids Committee opened the evening with a heartwarming performance—blending tradition and youthful creativity, reaffirming that the roots of Bihu continue to flourish across generations.

The Traditional Attire Ramp Walk was a showstopper, with participants elegantly presenting the beauty of Assamese textiles—mekhela chadors, gamusas, and intricate jewelry—drawing appreciative applause from the audience.

One of the most soul-stirring moments of the evening was the Husori performance, where performers took the stage with rhythmic beats, traditional songs, and coordinated dance—bringing alive the true essence of Bihu.

The celebration embraced the spirit of Northeast unity, with cultural performances by members of the Chennai Manipuri Forum, Naga Christian Fellowship, and a dynamic Gumrag dance by the TMPK Chennai City Committee representing the Mishing community. Members of the Assam tea garden labor community also participated, adding deeper grassroots connection to the festivities. The Bengal Association of Chennai joined in with a spirited act, showcasing inter-regional camaraderie.

The evening featured a colorful mix of choral pieces, group and solo songs, and dance performances by various AAC members, making it a vibrant display of community talent.

And no Bihu celebration would be complete without its culinary delights. Guests were treated to an authentic Assamese feast, featuring a specially curated menu of traditional dishes that offered a delicious journey through Assam’s rich culinary landscape.

Adding a festive flair, the venue hosted craft and food stalls, where traditional snacks, handmade goods, and cultural artifacts created a lively bazaar-like atmosphere. These stalls not only added charm to the event but also supported local artisans and small businesses.

A major highlight was the launch of Kaziranga, AAC’s annual magazine, filled with poems, stories, and reflections contributed by members across India—serving as a vibrant tapestry of Assamese voices and experiences.

The Rongali Bihu 2025 celebration was more than a cultural showcase—it was a heartfelt reminder of how tradition, when celebrated with sincerity and unity, can thrive far from home. With song, dance, flavor, and friendship, Assam Association Chennai truly brought a slice of Assam to the heart of Chennai.