The Union Minister of State for Tourism, Culture and DoNER G Kishan Reddy held a press conference at Aijal Club where he stated that due to various reasons, the States of the Northeast have been unheard of and many people across the nation have been unaware of the potential of Northeast Tourism; where all-natural beauty can be found.

Reddy stated that as the tourism sector cannot grow without the development of infrastructure, the Government of India, under the leadership of Narendra Modi has been concentrating on the development of infrastructure; this is also among the many reasons why International Tourism Mart has been organized in the Northeastern States.

He stated that the events of the Mart will focus on the priorities of tourism as well as the G20 tourism tasks. With India assuming the forthcoming G20 Presidency for a year-long program starting from December 1 to November 30, 2023, Reddy stated over 200 conferences will be held in India over 50 cities in which one meeting will also be held in Aizawl, Mizoram.

During the speech, the Minister stressed that the International Tourism Mart is an important preparation for the G20 conferences in the Northeast, where the Mart focuses on the interaction between the tourism fraternity and entrepreneurs from the Northeast States.

With the situation becoming peaceful in the hinterlands, Reddy said that peace has brought an ideal situation for developmental activities; with the people focusing on the development of their states, and the Ministry of Tourism has brought on various developmental schemes like Prasad Scheme, under which various destinations will be developed for tourism.

He also stated that under this scheme 9 viewpoints will be constructed in Mizoram.

It is worth noting that these 9 viewpoints will be undertaken by NHIDCL with 12.78 crores project at 9 places- Zemabawk, Tlangnuam, Phulmawi, Pangzawl, Tualthu, Thingkah, Keifang, Puilo and Neihdawn.

These viewpoints shall also be equipped with public toilets, eateries and in some places a stall where local produce can be displayed for sale.

Under Swadesh Darshan Scheme, 1337 crores have been spent on tourism in the Northeast with 100 viewpoints to be constructed in the Northeast region.

When asked about the connectivity of the Northeastern States, Reddy stated that train connection to Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh have been completed with the 51 km Bairabi - Sairang railway project with a cost of 521 crores slated to be completed by next year.

Furthermore, the Minister also stressed the fact that the development of tourism will generate employment for the youths of the states.