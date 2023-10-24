RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the Manipur violence was orchestrated, and blamed “outside forces” for the situation in the north eastern state.

“Meiteis and Kukis were living together for a long time there. It is a border state. Who benefits from such secessionism and internal conflict? Outside forces also benefit. Were people from outside involved in what happened there,” Bhagwat asked.

The RSS chief said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Manipur for three days. Who actually fueled the conflict? It (violence) is not happening, it is being made to happen."

"Which foreign powers may be interested in taking advantage of unrest and instability in Manipur? Does the geopolitics of south east Asia also have a role in these events," he asked, while addressing the RSS Dussehra rally at Nagpur.

“When peace restoration is in sight, some incident occurs. It widens the gap between the communities. Who is behind the people who were doing such acts? Who is instigating the violence?” he asked.

The RSS chief said he was proud of the Sangh workers who worked in Manipur to restore peace.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat also said cultural Marxists and woke elements are using their influence in media and academia to spoil the country’s education and culture.

The RSS chief further said these people are attempting to create “discrimination and separation” in society and that they have forgotten Marx since the 1920s.

Bhagwat said cultural Marxists reward, promote and spread anarchy.

He said the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at Ayodhya temple on January 22, and asked people to organise programmes at temples across the country to celebrate.