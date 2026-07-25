RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for greater dialogue with youth, says new generation seeks explanations

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the younger generation is more inclined to question and seek explanations than previous generations, underscoring the need for elders to respond with affection, communication and meaningful engagement rather than expecting unquestioning obedience.

Addressing the concluding session of the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's National Enlightenment Meeting on the theme "Contemporary Motherhood" at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Friday, Bhagwat said societal changes have altered the way younger people interact with their elders and highlighted the importance of adapting to this shift.

Drawing a contrast with earlier times, Bhagwat said that when his generation was young, obedience was the norm, whereas today's youth expect the reasoning behind decisions and instructions to be explained. He stressed that elders should invest time in building stronger relationships with younger family members through affection, open communication and regular interaction.

"When we were young, it was an era of obedience. That's not the case anymore. The new generation asks questions. We have to explain the reasoning to them. We need to give them a lot of affection. We need to spend time with them. We need to communicate with them. Nowadays, conversation has stopped even within families," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also spoke on the significance of motherhood, describing it as indispensable to the creation, nurturing and continuity of life. According to a press release, he said motherhood forms the foundation of human civilisation and remains central to sustaining society across generations.