RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently emphasized the importance of unity and cultural harmony in Indian society, highlighting that while diversity is prevalent, it is ultimately an expression of a deeper unity. Speaking on the subject, Bhagwat stated, "We need unity and culture in society. Our society is characterized by its diversity, but this diversity is an illusion that lasts only for a short time. At the core, we are all one."

Bhagwat elaborated that diversity is a manifestation of unity and should be embraced. He urged people to remain united, respect each other's beliefs, and acknowledge their validity. "Stand firm on your own beliefs and respect the beliefs of others. Accept that their belief is also true. Walk on the path of 'dharma' together. I am not talking about religious worship... There is progress if you follow that 'dharma marg'."

He stressed that India's strength lies in its unity amidst diversity and that the country's downfall began when this principle was forgotten. Bhagwat pointed out the historical mistake of treating fellow citizens as untouchables, which was not supported by any scripture, including the Vedas or Upanishads. "There is no scripture backing it. It has no backing of Vedas or Upanishads. It is a net weaved by selfish people... But that is wrong."

Bhagwat called for societal unity and addressing the injustices that have created divisions and distrust. He emphasized the need to move past historical grievances and initiate changes starting from one's own home. "Unity is needed in society. There is distance among us as injustice has been happening. There is distrust in our minds... Letting go of the past and the changes we need to make to oneself in order to accept everyone should begin from one's home."

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