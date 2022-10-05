Speaking on the occasion of Vijay Dashami, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat while addressing the members in Nagpur on October 5 said that the process of national regeneration is hit by multifarious obstacles which are inimical to Bharat’s unity and progress.

“The process of national regeneration calls for overcoming obstacles. The first obstacle is Conservatism! The knowledge base of humankind increases with time. With time some things change while some are obviated. New facts and situations emerge. Therefore, any new dispensation must create a harmonious balance between tradition and contemporary realities,” said the RSS chief while further adding, “Outdated mores of the past have to be castaway. New traditions that are in sync with the present times and our nation have to be formulated, at the same time we have to be mindful about certain eternal values that imbue our identity, culture and life principles. We have to be cautious that they are not eroded and faith in them and their practice remains intact as before.”

While enumerating on the evils inflicting the society which hampers national integration, Mohan Bhagwat further continued in his speech, “The second type of obstacles are created by forces who are inimical to Bharat’s unity and progress. Broadcasting wrong and fake narratives for spreading misperceptions, engaging and encouraging criminal acts, fomenting terror, conflict and social unrest are their tactics. We are experiencing these. These forces pit different sections of society against each other on the basis of sectional self-interest and hatred, and increase chasms and enmities, this has been their conduct in independent Bharat. Without getting trapped in their machinations, irrespective of their language, religion, region, policy, they have to be dealt with fearlessly, relentlessly and be either protested or repelled. We should assist the governments and administration’s efforts to control and bring such forces to its heels. Only our society’s strong and pro-active cooperation can ensure our comprehensive security and unity,”



“Without the strong involvement of society, no noble work or transformation can be stable and successful; this has been a universal experience. A good system also cannot be implemented if people are not prepared for it or if they do not accept it, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Speaking at length on the RSS’s ideology of gender equality, Bhagwat said, “The RSS believes in the tradition of gender equality and hence on Vijay Dashami, the RSS welcome intellectual and accomplished women guests and all activities are carried out jointly by men and women.”

Invoking Goddess Shakti (Mother-Goddess) on the occasion of Vijaydashami, the RSS chief spoke at length on the Mother Goddess and stated, “Mother Goddess manifesting herself as Shakti, which forms the basis of success of all noble and pure resolves, is imperative in establishment of purity and peace everywhere.”

Upholding the ideals of Bharat tradition and giving women equal rights, Bhagwat continued in his speech, “Bharatiya tradition has always thought with this vision of complementarily. However, this great tradition was forgotten and numerous limitations were placed on ‘Matri Shakti,’ our women’s power. Repeated aggressions on our country created legitimacy for these false practices and over time they became habitual. At the very outset of our national regeneration, our great leaders rejected all manner of false practices that had become the lot of women. Both extremes – placing women’s power on a divine altar and freezing it there at the one end and the other extremity of treating women as second-class citizens and restricting them to kitchen – were avoided. Rather the focus was on the means and methods required for progress, empowerment of women in all domains of society, along with their participation and equity in the decision-making process.”

“After stumbling through long years of various experiments the current individualistic and feminist view also is turning towards this very direction. In 2017, women activists working in different organizations had undertaken a broad-based and wide- ranging survey on the status of Indian women. The findings of the survey were submitted to the government authorities as well. The survey conclusions underscored the need for progress, empowerment and equal participation. Dissemination and acceptance of these conclusive findings require work, starting first at the level of families and then continuing through all layers of organizational life; only then the society along with its Matri Shakti can deliver its role successfully as an organized force in national resurgence,” added Bhagwat.

Observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the occasion of the inauguration of ‘Kartavya Path’ Bhagwat mentions in his speech, “PM Modi gave a description of Modern India’s future based on economic, technological and cultural foundations, you all have heard it. The government is to be commended for its clear enunciations. However, it is required that we all perform our responsibilities in word and deed in this direction. To advance on the ‘Atmanirbhar’ path, it is important to understand the fundamental tenets and ideas that define us as a nation. It is a necessary pre-condition that all these tenets are clearly absorbed and equally understood by the government, administration and our society.”

“Flexibilities are required ordained by time and conditions, in such situations coordination and mutual faith ensure onward progress. Clarity of thought, unity of purpose, determination and an ability to adapt stimulate corrective steps and also safeguards against any possible mistakes. When the government, the administration, leaders of various political formations and sections of society rise above their differences and act in unison in a duty-bound manner, then a nation makes swift strides in development. While the government, administrative elements and political leaders perform their duties, our society also has to consciously carry out its responsibilities,” concluded Bhagwat.

It needs mention here that RSS's Nagpur programme held on October 5 saw the attendance of world's first woman two-times Mount Everest climber Santosh Yadav as their chief guest.