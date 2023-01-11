Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat has advocated that the LGBTQ community and transgender persons are human and they have right to live as others.

He said that they (LGBTQ) community should have their own private space and the Sangh will have to promote this view.

''People with such proclivities have always been there; for as long as humans have existed. This is biological, a mode of life. We want them to have their own private space and to feel that they , too, are a part of the society.. This such a simple issue. We will have to promote this view because all other ways of resolving the it will be futile,'' he said in an interview with Organiser.

Bhagwat further said that the new-found aggression among Hindus the world over was due to an awakening in the society that has been at war for over 1,000 years.

''You see, Hindu society has been at war for over 1,000 years -- this fight has been going on against the foreign aggressions, foreign influences and foreign conspiracies'. Sangh has offered its support to this cause, so have others,'' he added.

He also said there are many who have spoken about it and it is because of all these that the Hindu society has awakened, adding, ''It is but natural for those at war to be aggressive''.

Bhagwat also claimed that India has been undivided (akhand) from the earliest times of recorded history, but it got divided whenever the core Hindu sense was forgotten.

''Hindu is our nationality, identity, our civilisation trait -- a trait that considers everyone as ours; that take every along. We never say, mine is only true and yours is false. You are right at your place, I am right at mine; why to fight, let us move together -- this is Hindutva,'' Bhgawat added.

He further said that Hindustan should remain Hindustan and this is the simple truth, adding, ''There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat. Islam has nothing to fear''.

''But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supermacy. We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so,'' he added.

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