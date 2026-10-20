Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday, October 20 said attempts to bring about a “regime change” were continuing in India, but asserted that the country would not follow the path of political unrest witnessed in several other nations. He called for protests to focus on resolving problems through dialogue rather than creating social divisions.

Addressing the RSS's annual Dussehra event, Bhagwat referred to developments in France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal, cautioning against attempts that could lead to political instability and social discord.

“Regime change will not happen in India. Such attempts continue in India as well,” Bhagwat said, adding that the country's progress had been driven by collective determination and the strength of its society.

His remarks come amid a political controversy over calls for “regime change” during recent protests against the Election Commission.

Emphasising that protests and public movements were a part of social life, Bhagwat said such initiatives should aim to address grievances and find solutions rather than fuel hostility among people.

“Problems arise, and movements take shape; however, these should be directed toward finding solutions. The primary objective must be a resolution,” he said.

The RSS chief said political movements should remain within acceptable limits and should not be used to spread animosity. He also cautioned against movements driven primarily by electoral calculations or the pursuit of popularity, stressing that lasting solutions required discussion and mutual understanding.

“Movements alone do not provide solutions; true solutions emerge from dialogue and mutual discourse within society,” Bhagwat said.

He further warned against groups seeking to create discontent and disorder by encouraging a sense of victimhood among people. Bhagwat urged citizens to remain vigilant against attempts to deepen divisions and create confusion within society.

Bhagwat Calls for National Unity, Respect for Cultural Diversity

Bhagwat also stressed the importance of national unity while recognising India's religious and cultural diversity. He said differences in religious practices and beliefs should not become grounds for social separation.

Urging people to move beyond personal egos and misconceptions about their own and others' forms of worship, he highlighted devotion to the country, pride in its ancestors and commitment to Indian culture as common bonds that could strengthen society.

The RSS chief called for collective efforts towards national progress, saying India should continue working towards its aspiration of becoming a “Vishwaguru”, or a global leader, while preserving social harmony and mutual goodwill.