RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar appealed to Muslims to chant "Shri Ram, Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram" at mosques, dargahs and madrassas on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Speaking at an event, he said "about 99 percent" of Muslims and other non-Hindus in India belong to the country. "They will continue to be so because we have common ancestors. They have changed their religion, not the country."

The RSS leader appealed to the people practising Islam, Christianity, Sikhism or any other faith to join the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya by offering prayers at their respective religious places for "peace, harmony and brotherhood".