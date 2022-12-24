Passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand are required to upload their RT-PCR test report for travel to India.

Addressing a presser, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the RT-PCR test is to be mandatory for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Further on arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid-19 infection, then he/she will be put under quarantine.

The Union Minister also asserted that international passengers arriving from these Asian countries will mandatorily fill Air Suvidha form in which they have to declare their current health status.

Also Read: Centre issues new guidelines for international passengers in wake of fresh COVID fears

The Health Ministry on December 22 issued a fresh set of guidelines for international travellers, wherein, it said that children under 12 would be exempted from random testing at airports but would be tested for COVID if symptomatic.

''Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol,'' the ministry said in its guidelines.

The guidelines will come into effect from December 24, 10 am.

As per the fresh guidelines, international travellers should preferably be vaccinated with a primary schedule of two doses.

''Thermal scanning of all passengers will take place. Symptomatic passengers will be isolated and taken to a designated facility as per protocol,'' it added.