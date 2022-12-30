Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 30 said RT-PCR tests - to detect Covid-19 infections - will be mandatory for passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.

"RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel," the Health Minister tweeted.

The development comes after the number of coronavirus infections in India climbed to 268 while the number of active cases rose to 3,552, according to figures provided on 29 December.

The total number of Covid cases involving was 4.46 crore (4,46,77,915) and the updated data showed that there had been two fatalities in the last 24 hours, with one fatality reported by Kerala and one reported from Maharashtra.

According to the ministry, the weekly positivity rate was 0.17 percent and the daily positivity rate was 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 11 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with a case positivity rate of 0.29 per cent.

On the other hand, Mizoram has decided not to impose COVID-19 curbs as of now as the state has not reported any fresh cases in the last 17 days.

The decision was made after reviewing the COVID situation in the state with health officials at a meeting with Chief Secretary Renu Sharma.

It was noted during the meeting that there was currently no need to apply restrictions because the state had not reported any COVID cases for 17 days starting on December 13 and no Omicron BF.7 variant infections had been detected.

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