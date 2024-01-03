The Indian central government is poised to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by notifying its rules well in advance of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This development was confirmed by a government official who indicated that the rules for the CAA are already prepared and that the process for eligible individuals to be granted Indian citizenship will be operationalized soon.

The CAA, which has been a topic of much discussion since its inception, aims to provide a pathway for non-Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, to acquire Indian citizenship.

The official clarified that the notification of the rules would occur significantly before the election dates are announced, ensuring that the law can be put into effect without delay.



Also Read: Akhil Gogoi is a betrayer, says father of anti-CAA movement violence victim

In an effort to streamline the application process, the government has established an online portal where applicants can submit their requests for citizenship.

Applicants will be required to declare the year they entered India without proper travel documents, but no additional documentation will be demanded from them, simplifying the procedure and potentially expediting the granting of citizenship.

This strategic move by the government to notify the CAA rules ahead of the elections underscores the administration's commitment to enacting the law and facilitating the naturalization process for those affected. As of January 3rd, 2024, the exact date for the notification of these rules has not been disclosed, but the assurance from the government official suggests that it will be a priority in the near future.