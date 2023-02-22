In early trade on February 22, the rupee fell 4 paise to Rs 82.83 versus the US dollar, pressured down by a flat trend in domestic equities.

But, forex dealers claimed that fresh foreign money inflows and a weak US dollar against big rivals overseas limited the local unit's losses.

The domestic unit began flat at Rs 82.79 versus the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange. However, it lost some ground and closed at Rs 82.83, down 4 paise from its previous closing.

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The rupee closed at Rs 82.79 versus the dollar in the previous session on February 21.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.9% to 104.01.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 279.41 points or 0.46 per cent lower at 60,393.31. The broader NSE Nifty fell 86.55 points or 0.49 per cent to 17,740.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 525.80 crore, according to exchange data.