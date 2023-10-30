External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with the families of eight Indians, who have been given death penalties in Qatar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said that he emphasised to the detained Indians that the Indian government gives "the highest importance to the case".

"Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that [the] government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," his post on the microblogging site read.

As many as eight former Indian Navy personnel were given capital punishment last week by a court in Qatar on alleged charges of spying for Israel, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources in India and the Arab nation privy to the matter.

The Indian nationals were arrested by the Qatari intelligence agency in August 2022, but charges against them were not officially disclosed by either New Delhi or Doha.