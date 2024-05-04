External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar has rejected recent remarks by US President Joe Biden characterizing India as "xenophobic," emphasizing that India has historically been open and welcoming to people from diverse societies. Jaishankar's response comes after Biden's comments during a Washington fundraising event, where he attributed economic challenges in countries like India, China, Japan, and Russia to their "xenophobic" nature.

In an interview with the Economic Times, Jaishankar refuted the allegation of India's faltering economy and highlighted the nation's inclusive approach. He pointed out that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, exemplifies India's welcoming stance towards those in need. The CAA aims to provide refuge to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries.

Addressing the criticism surrounding CAA, Jaishankar dismissed claims that millions of Muslims would lose their citizenship due to the act, stating that no such instance has occurred. He reiterated that India has historically been open to people of various backgrounds and needs to come to the country.

Jaishankar also criticized a section of the Western media for biased coverage, particularly regarding ongoing anti-Israel protests in American university campuses. He highlighted the media's attempt to shape global narratives and noted that India has been a target of such biased reporting.

Regarding reports of India's alleged involvement in targeted killings of terrorists in Pakistan, Jaishankar commented on the presence of a significant terrorist presence in the region, leading to actions against them as part of counter-terrorism efforts.

Following Biden's remarks, the White House clarified that the President's comments were part of a broader message emphasizing America's immigrant heritage and strength derived from diverse backgrounds. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre emphasized Biden's focus on strengthening diplomatic relationships with allies like India and Japan over the past three years.

Jaishankar's response underscores India's commitment to fostering inclusive policies and maintaining strong international relationships despite occasional differences in perspectives.