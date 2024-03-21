A preliminary investigation into the derailment of the Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express near Ajmer has found that the loco pilot ignored a red signal, resulting in a collision with two rear wagons of a freight train.

On Monday, four coaches of the passenger train, en route to Agra, derailed near Ajmer station. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

The joint probe report, endorsed by seven experts, stated that train number 12458 (Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express) departed from Ajmer at 00:50. As it approached Madar station, the driver bypassed the red signal, leading to a collision with two rear wagons of a freight train at an intersection/crossover.

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