Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot and his wife Sara Abdullah have separated after nearly two decades of marriage. In his election affidavit for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Congress leader mentioned himself as a divorcee.

This is the first time that Pilot has disclosed his separation from his wife, who is the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah.

Sachin Pilot and Sara Abdullah Pilot got married in 2004. They have two sons - Aran and Vihaan.

In his affidavit, Pilot mentioned that both his sons are his dependents.

In addition, the affidavit also revealed a significant increase in Pilot's wealth over the past five years. In 2018, Pilot's total assets were valued at approximately Rs 3.8 crore. However, by 2023, his wealth had nearly doubled, reaching an estimated value of Rs 7.5 crore.

The Rajasthan Assembly election will take place on November 25. The results will be announced on December 3.