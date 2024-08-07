Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday condemned the alleged attacks on houses, temples and business establishments of Hindus in Bangladesh.



He further emphasized that it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighbourhood.



Taking to the microblogging site X, Sadhguru wrote, “The atrocities being perpetrated against hindus is not just an internal matter of #Bangladesh. Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if we do not stand up and act at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighbourhood. What was once part of this nation unfortunately became a neighbourhood, but it is our responsibility to protect these people—who belong to this civilization—from these shocking atrocities.”

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Yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Ramdev described the incidents as both "shameful and dangerous." Speaking to news agency ANI, Ramdev emphasized the need for India to take decisive action to protect the Hindu community. "I fear that India will need to remain vigilant so that the honour and dignity of the mothers, sisters, and daughters of our Hindu brothers are not at stake. The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full strength," he asserted.

Reflecting on India's historic involvement in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Ramdev reminded, "We helped create Bangladesh; if we can create Bangladesh, we must show our strength in protecting Hindus living there."

Furthermore, Ramdev criticized certain individuals in India who he claims are attempting to incite unrest by exploiting sensitive issues related to caste, religion, and reservations. He warned that these actions are "threatening the nation's unity and integrity" and called for a strong counteraction to preserve national cohesion.