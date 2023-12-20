The Sahitya Akademi today formally announced its list of winners for the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023. The awards were announced in categories across 24 languages.

From Assam, Pranavjyoti Deka has bagged the award in the short stories category for his book titled 'Shreshtha Galpa.'

Apart from Deka, another literary luminary from Assam has bagged the award in short story category. Nandeswar Daimary also bagged the honour for his Bodo language book titled 'Jui-Safarni Dakhwn.'

Apart from them, Judhabir Rana has won the award in the essay category in Nepali language.

Meanwhile, Manipur's Sorokkhaibam Gambini bagged the award in the poetry category for the book titled 'Yachangba Nang Hallo.'

The Sahitya Akademi announced the awards in 24 languages. A total of nine books of poetry, six novels, five short stories, three essays and one literary study have won the awards.