The Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, has extended heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam and the State Cabinet for their compassionate and unwavering support towards the families of soldiers currently deployed at the frontlines under Operation Sindoor.





On behalf of all ex-servicemen of the state, the Directorate acknowledged the Assam Government's thoughtful initiative in reaching out to the families of those serving on the Line of Control (LOC) and other high-risk areas. The move to send district-level officials to personally visit and support the families has been hailed as a powerful gesture of solidarity and empathy.





This initiative, the Directorate noted, reflects the Government's deep respect for the Armed Forces and its continued commitment to honouring their service and sacrifice. It also strengthens the enduring bond between the state and the nation’s defense personnel.





Expressing appreciation, the Directorate of Sainik Welfare stated that such proactive measures serve as an inspiration and reaffirm Assam’s role as a state that stands firmly behind its soldiers—not only in words, but in action.