The firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai has garnered significant attention as the Mumbai Crime Branch intensifies its investigation into the matter.

In recent developments surrounding the case, during interrogation, the accused revealed crucial information to the Crime Branch. They disclosed that after committing the crime, they disposed of the gun used in the firing by throwing it into the river Tapi.

The episode unfolded on April 14, around 5 am, when two individuals on motorcycles fired four rounds near Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite Khan being present at home during the incident.

Post the shooting, the suspects abandoned their motorcycle near a church and took an autorickshaw to Bandra railway station. From there, they traveled to Santacruz station and hired another autorickshaw to continue their journey.

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. Lawrence Bishnoi and another criminal, Goldie Brar, have allegedly threatened Salman Khan in the past, stemming from a 1998 incident involving the hunting of blackbucks, an animal revered by the Bishnoi community.

Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended 2 suspects, identified as Vicky Sahab Gupta, 24, and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, 21, from Masihi, West Champaran district, Bihar, in connection with the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence.

Mumbai Crime Branch officials stated that the motive behind the firing incident was to intimidate rather than cause harm to Salman Khan. Investigations have expanded to include statements from both families in Bihar, along with the questioning of approximately seven individuals from Haryana and other states.