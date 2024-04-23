Mumbai Crime Branch on April 22 recovered the second gun used in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence on April 14.

The weapon was fished out from Tapi river in Surat. 3 magazines were also recovered along with the gun during search operation after the first gun was recovered on April 22.

The episode unfolded on April 14, around 5 am, when two individuals on motorcycles fired four rounds near Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite Khan being present at home during the incident.

Post the shooting, the suspects abandoned their motorcycle near a church and took an autorickshaw to Bandra railway station. From there, they traveled to Santacruz station and hired another autorickshaw to continue their journey.

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. Lawrence Bishnoi and another criminal, Goldie Brar, have allegedly threatened Salman Khan in the past, stemming from a 1998 incident involving the hunting of blackbucks, an animal revered by the Bishnoi community.

Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended 2 suspects, identified as Vicky Sahab Gupta, 24, and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, 21, from Masihi, West Champaran district, Bihar, in connection with the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence.

Also read: Salman Khan house firing: Accused claims of disposing gun used for shooting in Tapi river