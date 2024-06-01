The Navi Mumbai Police have arrested four members of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, thwarting an alleged plot to attack Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The suspects were reportedly planning to target Khan's vehicle in Panvel and had sourced weapons from Pakistan to carry out their plan.

An FIR has been filed against 17 individuals connected to the case, including high-profile names such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar. The police revealed that the apprehended suspects intended to flee to Sri Lanka post-attack.

The accused have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan. Authorities stated that the suspects had conducted reconnaissance of Salman Khan's residence and farmhouse, meticulously planning the attack.

Ajay Kashyap reportedly communicated with an individual named Dogar in Pakistan via video call to arrange for the delivery of weapons, including an AK-47. The police have information suggesting that approximately 60 to 70 associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gang, hailing from various regions such as Mumbai, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Gujarat, were surveilling Khan.

The police statement also highlighted a disturbing aspect of the plot: the intention to use minors for the attack. After the attack, the accused planned to escape India by boat, departing from Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari to Sri Lanka.

This revelation comes just weeks after two unidentified men fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where Salman Khan resides. CCTV footage from the April 14 incident captured one of the assailants shooting towards the actor's house.

Following the incident, two men, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested in Gujarat for their suspected ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A third suspect, Anuj Thapan, was apprehended in April but died on May 1 under suspicious circumstances while in police custody.