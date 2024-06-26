Sam Pitroda has been reappointed as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. The announcement was made on Wednesday (June 26) by the party in a statement.

"Hon'ble Congress President has reappointed Shri Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect," senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said in an official announcement.

Reacting to the news, Assam BJP criticised the grand old party's decision and claimed that "Congress has shown lack of integrity by creating a spectacle when Sam Pitroda made controversial statements against the sentiments of the nation."

"The man who called North east people as Chinese, has been quietly reinstated to his previous position once the elections concluded," the BJP said in a post on X.

Congress has shown lack of integrity by creating a spectacle when Sam Pitroda made controversial statements against the sentiments of the nation. The man who called North east people as Chinese, has been quietly reinstated to his previous position once the elections concluded. pic.twitter.com/tYzAqM9Uj2 — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) June 26, 2024

Sam Pitroda had resigned as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on May 8 following a controversy over his remarks suggesting that Indians in the East resemble the Chinese, while those in the South look like Africans. The BJP lashed out at the Congress over his remarks, calling them "racist and divisive".

After a widespread uproar, Congress distanced itself from Pitroda's statements, calling them 'unacceptable'.