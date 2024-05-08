Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and the decision has been accepted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced adding that the decision was taken on his own accord.

"Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The decision came after his racist comment on how Indians from different parts of the country look created a major political controversy amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election – with Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning him for his statement.



Also Read: 'People in East look like Chinese': Congress leader Sam Pitroda's comment stokes fresh controversy

In the wake of the 'inheritance tax' controversy that stirred within the Congress party, Sam Pitroda, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, has once again found himself at the center of a heated debate. This time, his remarks on India's diversity have reignited a firestorm, drawing both criticism and scrutiny.

In a recent interview with 'The Statesman', Pitroda spoke about India's diversity, remarking on the varied physical appearances of its people across different regions. He stated that individuals in the South "look like Africans", those in the East resemble "Arabs", and those in the North appear "white", drawing attention to the rich tapestry of ethnicities and cultures within the country.