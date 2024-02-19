Amidst ongoing discussions with the Congress party regarding seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party (SP) revealed a fresh list featuring 11 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This announcement swiftly followed SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's update on the progressing talks between his party and the Congress.

Earlier today, Akhilesh Yadav hinted at the likelihood of his participation in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, placing a condition on the decision of seat allocation between the two allied parties. "Talks are currently ongoing, lists have come from their side and ours as well. The moment the seats are distributed and decided, the Samajwadi Party will join Congress's Nyaya Yatra," remarked Yadav during a press briefing.

Notably, SP's latest roster includes prominent names such as Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, who will contest from Mainpuri, a constituency once held by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Other candidates unveiled in the list hail from constituencies like Muzaffarnagar, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Aonla, Shahjahanpur, among others. Of particular interest is the nomination of Afzal Ansari, brother of Mukhtar Ansari, who will contest from Ghazipur.

The collaboration between the Samajwadi Party and Congress under the INDIA bloc has been closely watched as both parties navigate the intricate process of seat distribution. SP has reportedly extended an offer of 17 Lok Sabha seats to Congress, signaling a significant step towards forging a formidable alliance for the forthcoming elections. Rajendra Chaudhary, the chief spokesperson for SP, confirmed the offer, although specific seat allocations were not disclosed.