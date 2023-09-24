Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament (MP) Danish Ali on September 24 has called for an official inquiry and demanded action in response to a recent heated exchange of words during a parliamentary discussion in the Lok Sabha. The incident, which unfolded during a debate on the success of India's Chandrayaan Mission on September 21, 2023, has raised concerns about the decorum of parliamentary proceedings and the conduct of elected representatives.

In the wake of the incident, Danish Ali voiced his concerns and sought redress. He specifically appealed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stating, "I request the (Lok Sabha) speaker that this should be inquired because this is one more matter of breach of privilege. I demand action be taken against Nishikant Dubey for what he has written."

Ali's reference to Nishikant Dubey pertains to a letter the BJP MP wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker addressing the unsavory remarks made during the parliamentary discussion. In the letter, Dubey expressed his concern over the derogatory language used by Danish Ali against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised questions about the maintenance of parliamentary decorum.

The incident in question involved Danish Ali's participation in what he described as a "running commentary" during the debate. Amidst frequent interruptions from other members, Ali made a derogatory comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "neech ko neech nahi kahenge to kya kahenge" (What else can we call lowly people if not lowly). This comment, although not spoken through a microphone, was audible to those present in the chamber.

Nishikant Dubey's letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker emphasized the importance of upholding the dignity of Parliament and preserving its longstanding traditions of respectful discourse. Dubey called for an inquiry into the unsavory remarks made during the discussion.

In response to Dubey's letter and the subsequent calls for an inquiry, Danish Ali questioned the authenticity of the allegations. He called for evidence to substantiate the claims made by Dubey and sought clarification on whether all BJP MPs were present and laughing during the incident.

"This means that they did not come in support of the PM... They did my verbal lynching in the house... Now they are trying to lynch me outside," Danish Ali asserted.