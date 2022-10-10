Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, passed away on Monday, October 9. The seasoned politician passed away after spending many days in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Gurugram's Medanta hospital.

According to a health advisory from the hospital posted on October 7, Yadav was administered life-saving medication.

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party and Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, confirmed the news of the leader's death on Twitter.

Since August 22, Mulayam Singh Yadav has been receiving treatment for routine medical checks and screenings.

He was transferred to the ICU at Medanta Hospital last week after his health suddenly began to deteriorate.

The ailing former CM of Uttar Pradesh was met by Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh earlier on Friday, October 7 at Gurugram's Medanta hospital.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav was a prominent Indian politician and the leader of the Samajwadi Party. He served as a representative for the Uttar Pradesh district of Azamgarh in the Lok Sabha. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, rose to prominence in UP politics during a time of intense social and political upheaval during the 1970s.

He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.