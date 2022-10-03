The Samajwadi Party on October 3 said that the condition of the party's supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav is stable after he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital as his health deteriorated on October 2.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav while interacting with the media said that the doctors looking after the SP patriarch’s health condition which is stable but will remain in the ICU as the next 24 hours are crucial.

''Netaji is admitted to ICU, his condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about Netaji's health will be given to you from time to time,'' the party said in a tweet.

Upon receiving the news of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s poor health, party workers in Safai, a large township in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, are conducting prayer to meet Hanuman Chalisa's path for his health and early recovery.

As per reports, Mulayam Singh Yadav has been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22.

The SP patriarch’s family members and a few of the family members are in the hospital.

It needs mention here, Yadav complained of breathing on October 2 following which he was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. On examination, it was found that his oxygen level and blood pressure had decreased.

A team of doctors is currently monitoring his health and updating his party workers and family members from time to time about his health condition.