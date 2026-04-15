Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar CM, BJP gets first-ever chief minister in state

In a historic political development, Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday, becoming the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold the top post in the state.

Governor Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oath of office and secrecy to Choudhary at a ceremony attended by top leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Prominent leaders present included Union Ministers JP Nadda and Chirag Paswan, along with former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently moved to the Rajya Sabha after stepping down from the post.

Nitish Kumar had resigned on Tuesday, dissolving his cabinet in which Choudhary served as Deputy Chief Minister and held the key Home portfolio.

Choudhary, who joined the BJP in 2017, was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party a day earlier in the presence of senior leaders, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was appointed as the central observer for the transition.

The swearing-in marks a significant shift in Bihar’s political landscape, with the BJP now directly leading the government in the state.