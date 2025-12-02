Sanchar Saathi App can be deleted, says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on December 2 clarified that the government’s fraud-reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, which is being mandated for pre-installation on all new mobile devices, can be deleted by users if they choose.

Scindia told reporters that users have the freedom to either keep the app or remove it. “If you want to delete it, then delete it. But not everyone in the country knows that this app exists to protect them from fraud and theft,” he said, highlighting the government’s intention to make the app accessible to all.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) recently issued a directive requiring all mobile handset manufacturers and importers to ensure that Sanchar Saathi is pre-installed on all new devices and provided to existing devices through software updates. According to the order, dated November 28, mobile phones manufactured in India or imported 90 days after the directive must come with the app.

All mobile phone companies are required to report compliance with the directive to the DoT within 120 days.

Scindia further explained that registering the app is optional: “If you don’t register it, then it will remain inactive. If you register it, then it will remain active. It is our responsibility to make this app reach everyone.”

The app aims to help users report fraudulent activity, prevent SIM card misuse, and enhance overall telecom security. While installation will be automatic on new and updated devices, Scindia emphasized that individual choice regarding usage remains fully with the user.