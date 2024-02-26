The Calcutta High Court today said that Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual assault and land grab by many women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, should be arrested.

The court reprimanded the authorities for their alleged inaction regarding the allegations, noting that the incidents were reported four years ago.

"It is surprising to note that incidents in the area were reported to state police four years ago and that it has taken four years for the cases to mature into 42 chargesheets", the High Court said.

The court asserted further, “a wrong impression has been created as if an interim order of stay of arrest has been given. There is nothing on record to say that such a stay is in place.”

“Therefore he should be arrested,” the bench said.

The court also asked officials to issue public notice in newspapers informing that legal actions has been initiated against Sheikh Shahjahan.

On politicians visiting the area despite restrictions under Section 144, court asked, "What is the need for hundreds of people going there when people are agitated?" The hearing will continue on March 4.

The protest in Sandeshkhali erupted after several women accused Trinamool leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "sexual assault and land grab" earlier this month. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes said that it has received 50 complaints of “sexual abuse and land grab” from tribal families against the TMC leader and his associates. The state government officials stated that they have received almost 1,250 complaints, including 400 related to land issues, from the restive area.

Shahjahan has remained elusive since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

The region has witnessed multiple violent protests in the past few days, with arson and ransacking. In a fresh round of violence on Monday, a group of women protesters ransacked the house of Trinamool Congress leader Sankar Sardar.