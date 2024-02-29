After 55 days on the run, Sheikh Shahjahan, a prominent figure within West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, was apprehended on Thursday morning by authorities in the Minakhan area of North 24 Parganas. The arrest comes amidst allegations of sexual violence and land grabbing by several women in the Sandeshkhali region, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal saga surrounding the 53-year-old political heavyweight.

Shahjahan, accused of assault on Enforcement Directorate officers during a raid on January 5, was promptly produced in court in Basirhat and subsequently remanded to 10 days of police custody. This arrest closely follows a stern admonition from the Calcutta High Court, which criticized the state police for delays in taking action against him, asserting that "he should be arrested."

The news of Shahjahan's arrest was met with jubilation among the protesting women in Sandeshkhali, who have been demanding accountability for the alleged offenses. Numerous women in the area had accused Shahjahan and his associates of coercive land grabs and sexual assault, sparking weeks of demonstrations and unrest.

Political reactions to the arrest were swift and varied. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar attributed the development to sustained pressure from the BJP, while Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari characterized the arrest as a "mutual adjustment," suggesting preferential treatment for Shahjahan in custody.

Trinamool MP Santanu Sen defended the delay in Shahjahan's arrest, citing legal complexities and emphasizing the state government's commitment to due process. Sen also took a swipe at the BJP, urging them to learn from the Trinamool's approach to governance.

Shahjahan's fugitive status stemmed from the events of January 5, when a mob purportedly linked to him assaulted Enforcement Directorate officials conducting a search at his premises as part of a scam investigation.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has received numerous complaints alleging "sexual abuse and land grab" involving Shahjahan and his associates, underscoring the gravity of the accusations against him. Additionally, the state government has been inundated with complaints, with hundreds relating to land disputes.

Despite the state police's involvement in Shahjahan's arrest, the High Court's directive allows for the possibility of further action by federal agencies such as the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Concerns have been raised about potential interference with the case if handled solely by state authorities, highlighting the complexities surrounding Shahjahan's legal proceedings.