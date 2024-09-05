A new controversy has emerged involving Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who has been accused of ordering renovations near the seminar hall where a doctor was found raped and murdered. Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Mazumdar highlighted the issue on Thursday, sharing a purported letter that allegedly bears Ghosh’s signature and was dated August 10, just one day after the tragic incident.

The letter, addressed to the executive engineers of several departments of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Kolkata, requested immediate repairs to toilets attached to the doctors' rooms. Mazumdar suggested that the timing of the order, coupled with the grisly nature of the crime, raises concerns about potential tampering with the crime scene.

Despite the BJP's claims, Kolkata Police Commissioner has denied any allegations of mishandling or tampering with the evidence.