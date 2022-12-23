“Not only has she has given honour to the district, but also to the state and the nation,” locals said.

Mirza stated that even Hindi-speaking pupils might succeed, as she herself attended a school where the language was taught. She will join NDA Khadakwasla in Pune on December 27.

"Sania considers the country's first fighter pilot Avni Chaturvedi as her role model. From the beginning, she wanted to be like her. Sania is the second girl in the country who has been selected as a fighter pilot", said Sania Mirza’s father.

She attended Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College in her native village itself for her primary to 10th standard. She then proceeded to the city's Guru Nanak Girls Inter College. She finished first in her district in 12th UP Board. She began her training at Centurion Defense Academy.

She gives credit for success to her parents as well as to the Centurion Defense Academy.

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Mirza resides at Jasovar village in Mirzapur. She passed the NDA test before joining the job. ania Mirza, the daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur, has been chosen to join the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot. She will be the first Muslim woman to do so and the first IAF pilot from her state.