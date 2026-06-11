Sarbananda Sonowal confirms death of three Indian seafarers after US strike on MT Settebello

Three Indian seafarers who were initially reported missing after a US military strike on a Palau-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman have been confirmed dead, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as deck cadet Aditya Sharma, engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya and chief engineer Patnala Suresh.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Sonowal said the bodies of the missing sailors had been recovered and identified.

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," the minister said in a post on X.

Describing the deaths as a profound loss to India's maritime community, Sonowal said the government stands firmly with the bereaved families and has directed officials to facilitate the immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members as well as the mortal remains of the deceased.

The MT Settebello, a Palau-flagged oil tanker, was carrying a crew of 28 members, including 24 Indian nationals and four foreign nationals.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the vessel was targeted after it allegedly failed to comply with instructions issued by American forces and was suspected of transporting Iranian oil in violation of a US-enforced blockade.

Following the strike, 21 Indian crew members were rescued, while three sailors were initially reported missing. Their deaths were subsequently confirmed after recovery operations were completed.

The ship's management company said it has faced difficulties maintaining stable communication with crew members remaining aboard the vessel.

Meanwhile, India strongly condemned the attack and raised the matter with the United States. The Ministry of External Affairs said attacks on commercial shipping in the region were deeply concerning and linked to the broader conflict in West Asia.

"Attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation," India said.

According to reports, India summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the incident.

The strike comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, where the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints for global energy supplies—has remained severely disrupted since the outbreak of the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States earlier this year.

While Iran has maintained restrictions on shipping through the strategic waterway since the conflict began, the United States has also enforced measures aimed at preventing the transport of Iranian oil, leading to increased risks for commercial vessels operating in the region.

The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of merchant shipping and the security of thousands of Indian seafarers employed on international vessels traversing conflict-prone waters.

