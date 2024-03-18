Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, stating that whatever statement Congress makes, people won't accept it as they have understood the character of Congress.

He accused the Congress of weakening the country by damaging the governing system with corruption, divide-and-rule and other negative policies.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says, "Rahul Gandi or whoever it may be, whatever statement Congress makes, people won't accept it as they (people) have understood the character of Congress. What Congress has done in 60 years? They have weakened the country by damaging the governing system with their corruption, divide-and-rule and other mean-minded policies and that's the reason this country even after having ample resources, potential and 'Shakti' remains behind. PM Modi has truly recognised this 'Shakti' and India has become the fifth largest economy in less time and soon we'll be third under the leadership of PM Modi. People never talk about Congress as they have betrayed the people and they understand this..."



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Despite India's resources, potential and 'Shakti', the country remains behind, according to Sonowal.

He credited PM Modi for recognising this 'Shakti' and leading India to become the fifth largest economy in less time, with a prediction to soon be third.

Sonowal ended his statement by accusing the Congress of betraying the people, who he believes understand this betrayal.

