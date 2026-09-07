Satya Niketan PG collapse: Death toll rises to six, 11 rescued as search continues

The death toll in the collapse of a paying guest accommodation in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan rose to six on Monday after one more person rescued during overnight search operations was declared dead, officials said.

Southwest Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surender Chaudhary confirmed that six people have died in the incident, while 11 people have been rescued so far. Rescue and search operations continued at the site as teams worked through the debris to locate those still trapped.

Authorities initially estimated that between 30 and 50 students could be trapped beneath the rubble. Some of those buried under the debris were reportedly able to make phone calls seeking help, prompting rescuers to intensify operations.

The nearly 50-year-old building collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair and renovation work was allegedly being carried out on the ground floor. Police said the structure was being used as a boys' PG at the time of the incident.

Locals claimed that water had accumulated in the basement following several days of rain and may have weakened the building's foundation. The claim is among the factors being examined as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

Police have registered an FIR against the building owner, Hariram, and others under charges including culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining a structure and endangering public safety.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said the building stood on a 55-square-yard plot in a resettlement colony. Although the structure had reportedly expanded to a ground-plus-four-storey (G+4) building, the original permission was only for a G+1 structure, the official said.

Ten injured people were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, according to the hospital. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising around 70 personnel, were deployed for the rescue operation along with a canine squad.

Rescue teams also lowered oxygen cylinders into the debris to provide support to people who may have remained trapped underneath.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence personnel were involved in the operation. Local residents also joined the rescue effort, helping officials clear the rubble with their hands and available tools.

The incident has raised questions over the structural safety of the building, the legality of its additional floors and the circumstances under which renovation work was being carried out on the ground floor. Further details are expected as the rescue operation and investigation progress.