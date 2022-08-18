Not hello, but say Vande Mataram instead. Confused? On August 14, Sudhir Mungantiwar, who was appointed the state government's Minister of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra, made a new announcement for government officials: Government employees in Maharashtra will no longer greet callers by saying "Hello." Now, whenever somebody answers the phone, they must say "Vande Mataram."

Hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde designated Sudhir Mungantiwar the portfolio of the state’s cultural affairs ministry, the minister shared a directive he had issued to his division.

The decision has been taken by the government on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' of Independence.

"The country is commemorating its 75th year of independence, and in keeping with its propriety, it was decided that the government personnel will no longer use hello but instead start their telephone conversations with Vande Mataram," BJP lawmaker Sudhir Mungantiwar stated.

He said it will be mandatory to say Vande Mataram instead of hello.

"I want all government officials in the state to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) till January 26 next year,” he further stated.

Adding that Vande Mataram is more than simply a phrase, it expresses the sentiment of every Indian. Mungantiwar continued by saying that it is imperative to give up this foreign word (hello).

Following recent political unrest and the oath-taking of 18 new ministers in Maharashtra, the chief minister of the western state, Eknath Shinde, on Sunday announced the distribution of portfolios among the newly appointed state cabinet members, with deputy chief minister Devendra receiving significant roles and ministries.

General administration, urban development, information, and public relations, the department of public works, and numerous other significant ministries not assigned to other ministers, will all be handled by Shinde.