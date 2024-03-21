The State Bank of India (SBI) has reportedly filed the compliance affidavit in the electoral bonds case, submitting all details associated with electoral bonds, including their alphanumeric numbers, as per the Supreme Court's directive.

The top court had earlier asked for the disclosure of unique bond numbers to establish the connection between the buyers and the recipient political parties.

A five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, emphasised that SBI must disclose all details in its possession. The Election Commission is anticipated to release the data details soon.



Also Read: Supreme Court directs SBI not to be selective in disclosing details of electoral bond

On March 11, SBI, which had requested an extension till June 30 for disclosing electoral bond details, faced tough questions from the Supreme Court regarding its compliance steps.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court criticised SBI for providing incomplete information and issued a notice for the bank to explain the non-disclosure of unique alphanumeric numbers.

On Monday, the bench acknowledged the statement of senior advocate Harish Salve, representing SBI, that the bank has no reservations about disclosing all details of electoral bonds in its possession.

The bench further directed the chairman and managing director of SBI to file an affidavit by 5 pm on Thursday (March 21), confirming that SBI has disclosed all details of the electoral bonds in its possession and custody and none have been withheld.