The Supreme Court admonished Baba Ramdev on Tuesday, suggesting he was "not so innocent" during the contempt case hearing against Patanjali Ayurved related to misleading advertisements of the company's medicinal products.

The court also expressed disapproval of his "irresponsible behaviour". Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah made up the two-judge bench and scheduled the next hearing for April 23.

Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna were given one week to issue a public apology. Ramdev offered an "unconditional apology for the mistakes we made", but the bench responded with a reminder that "law is equal for everyone" and questioned their advertising practices related to incurable diseases.



Also Read: Patanjali Ayurved expresses 'regret' days after Supreme Court summons Baba Rama Dev

The court will consider whether to accept the apology.

On April 10, the Supreme Court dismissed Ramdev and Balkrishna's "unconditional apology", citing "wilful, deliberate and repeated violations" of court orders.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a petition against Patanjali Ayurveda.

The Uttarakhand government was also criticised by the court for issuing a license for Patanjali products, with Justice Amanullah threatening to "rip you apart".

