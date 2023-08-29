The Supreme Court on AUgust 29 has urged the Central government to clarify its stance regarding the timeline and roadmap for reinstating the statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir. The court underlined the importance of restoring democracy in the region.

This move follows the Central government's disclosure to the Supreme Court that the decision to designate Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory was not intended to be permanent. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta articulated that the region would revert to its status as a state once conditions stabilize and normalcy prevails.

The ongoing proceedings stem from a series of petitions presented before a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. These petitions challenge the abrogation of Article 370, along with the division of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two distinct Union territories.

During the eleventh day of the hearings on August 28, the Supreme Court probed the Union Government's decision to downgrade Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a Union Territory. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dr D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, inquired whether this action was consistent with the principles of federalism.