The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the Sharad Pawar faction, instructing them to educate their party workers about the usage of the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' in electoral campaigns.

This move comes in the wake of earlier rulings regarding the faction's electoral branding.

On March 19, the Supreme Court had granted permission to the Sharad Pawar faction to utilize the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in India.

Additionally, the court allowed them to use the symbol of 'man blowing turha' (a traditional trumpet, also known as tutari).

The decision was made by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, responding to a plea by the Sharad Pawar group.

The plea sought to restrain the Ajit Pawar faction from using the 'clock' symbol, as allotted by the Election Commission, arguing that it created an imbalance in the electoral playing field.