The Supreme Court on December 12 refused to entertain the plea of AAP leader and Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia challenging the Gauhati HC order refusing to quash the criminal defamation case against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, CM Sarma filed a defamation case against Sisodia for allegedly making a defamatory statement against him.

Earlier on September 29, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CJM court in Assam's Kamrup.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma filed a defamation case against Sisodia.

A few months ago, AAP leader Sisodia held a press conference in Delhi and alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption for awarding contracts for COVID PPE kits to his wife’s company and son's business partner during the pandemic.



He claimed that the Chief Minister had also paid a higher rate for the same kits.

Following this a Rs 100-crore civil defamation case was filed against Sisodia for linking Riniki Bhuyan Sarma to allegations of corruption in PPE kit supply in the state in 2020.

Assam CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, had already filed a Rs 100 crore civil defamation case against the Delhi minister.

Sisodia had said that Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife's company and claimed that he even had the documents to prove so.

Sisodia had alleged that Biswa Sarma paid Rs 990 for the PPE kits while others were purchased at Rs 600 a piece from another company on the same day.

In response, Sarma, refuting the allegations of “malpractice”, said that Sisodia would face criminal defamation.