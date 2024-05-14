Supreme Court refuses to entertain a PIL seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for making alleged hate speeches during campaigning.

Supreme Court also dismisses another petition seeking direction to the Election Commission of India ECI to address hate speeches made during election campaigns, specifically those made by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.



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"Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first," the bench said.

The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through Advocate Anand S Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.