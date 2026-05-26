SC declines urgent hearing on plea seeking strict enforcement of cow slaughter ban before Bakrid

The Supreme Court on May 26 refused to urgently hear a public interest litigation seeking strict implementation of laws imposing a complete ban on cow slaughter ahead of Bakrid.

A bench comprising Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi declined the request after the matter was mentioned for urgent listing.

“You remembered this a day before. No urgency. Thanks,” the bench remarked while refusing to grant an immediate hearing.

Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to take up the matter urgently, saying Bakrid would be observed “day after tomorrow”. He submitted that the plea sought implementation of anti-cow slaughter laws and requested that the case be listed on Wednesday.

The petition was filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. It seeks directions for effective enforcement of laws aimed at protecting cows and their progeny from slaughter.

The plea has also sought directions to state governments to frame and notify guidelines for regulating slaughterhouses in accordance with existing laws.