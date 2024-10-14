The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition alleging that COVID-19 vaccines caused side effects such as blood clotting. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra declined to hear the plea, calling it an attempt to create unnecessary alarm.

The court questioned the relevance of the petition, emphasising the potential consequences if people had not taken the vaccines. "We don't want to rake this up, this is just to create a sensation," the bench remarked, questioning the utility of the plea.

The justices further questioned the petitioner’s lawyer, asking if he had personally taken the vaccine. The lawyer confirmed he had and admitted to experiencing no side effects. The plea, filed by Priya Mishra and others, challenged the alleged negative impacts of the COVID-19 vaccine.